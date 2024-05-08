Viral video shows Dolphin spotted off Mumbai coast; Netizens joke, ‘hope no builder sees this, otherwise…’
Video of a dolphin spotted near Carter Road in Mumbai has captivated social media, gaining 15.1K views on X.
Spotting dolphins isn't something that is done on a regular basis, when it happens, it's truly remarkable. A recent video of a dolphin which was spotted off Mumbai coast is going viral on social media. The recorded footage depicted a dolphin leaping in and out of the sea. Shared by a user named Zoru Bhatena on his social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the video revealed that the dolphin was sighted near Carter Road in Bandra.