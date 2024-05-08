Spotting dolphins isn't something that is done on a regular basis, when it happens, it's truly remarkable. A recent video of a dolphin which was spotted off Mumbai coast is going viral on social media. The recorded footage depicted a dolphin leaping in and out of the sea. Shared by a user named Zoru Bhatena on his social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the video revealed that the dolphin was sighted near Carter Road in Bandra. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Hardik Pandya laughs it off when told Mumbai Indians can still make it to IPL 2024 Playoffs

The post which was shared on May 4 has gained a lot of attentions from netizens'. The video which was shared also garnered around 15.1K views on X. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

When a user commented saying, “They were also spotted off Girgaon Chowpatty coast in 2016," he added, “They can be spotted off our coast all the time. We Mumbaikars just don't have the time to look"

Also Read: 'Marathi people not welcome': Outrage over biased job requirement in Mumbai; Netizens say, ‘not the 1st time’ Some other users also said that if real estate developers notice the popularity of the dolphin sightings, they might want to start constructing concrete buildings in the area.

“Coming up ... Dolphin view apartments. 20% price escalation," a user commented. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Another one wrote, “Can already feel a ‘dolphin view sky heights’ being planned"

One user added, “Wow.. Hope no builder sees this otherwise will build some concrete there"

Also Read: Watch: Rohit Sharma looks teary-eyed after early dismissal in MI vs SRH IPL 2024; netizens react Another user joked and said, “BMC will say this is edited. We have dug up all the Mumbai and now even the seas have not been spared by them. How can this fish come and enjoy Mumbai we will dig up this area as well" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!