Video shows Nagpur girl crashing onto rocks after zipline rope snaps in Manali

A teenage girl from Maharashtra's Nagpur suffered serious injuries earlier this week after falling from a zipline in Manali. According to reports, the zipline cable snapped mid-air while Trisha Bijwe was on it, causing her to fall several feet to the ground.

According to news agency PTI, Trisha was vacationing with her family in Manali. She fell while riding a zipline after the rope connected to a harness she wore snapped.

A video of the incident that surfaced on social media shows the girl falling on boulders below after the zipline rope connected to the harness snaps.

The girl was rushed to a nearby hospital and later transferred to a specialised facility in the city for further treatment. Trisha suffered several fractures and underwent an operation a few days ago, he said.

Her father told The Times of India, “She was discharged from the hospital and is now stable.”

Speaking to TOI, the Deputy Superintendent of Police in Manali confirmed that “the family and the zipline operators reached a mutual understanding” following the mishap.

The police official added that while the girl did sustain injuries, she received immediate medical attention and was stable at the time of the last update, with the family still present in Manali.

Andhra Tourist Killed in Paragliding Mishap Near Manali In a similar incident earlier this year, a tourist from Andhra Pradesh lost his life in a paragliding accident in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district.

The victim, identified as 32-year-old Tadi Mahesh Reddy, was attempting to take off at Raison, around 20 km from Manali, when the accident occurred in January. According to police, a sudden gust of wind disrupted the glider’s flight path, causing it to descend instead of lift off.