Viral video shows Ryanair passenger pulled off plane by ear in France

A Ryanair flight from London Luton to Alicante was forced to make an emergency landing in Toulouse, France, after a group of allegedly drunk British passengers caused major disruption on board. Videos shared on social media show French police boarding the plane and removing five men. Among them was passenger Daniel Ashley-Laws, also known online as Dan Rizz, who was dragged down the aisle by his ear as others clapped and sang “cheerio”, according to The New York Post.

Attempt to open exit door Reports said Ashley-Laws was seated next to an emergency exit and allegedly tried to open the door mid-flight. He was part of a stag party heading to Benidorm and had reportedly been drinking duty-free alcohol before boarding.

While two men left quietly, Ashley-Laws refused to cooperate. Footage shows him shouting, resisting arrest and being restrained before police forced him off the plane. His son was also taken off after yelling at officers.

Five detained in Toulouse French police confirmed that five men were detained. They said Ashley-Laws was so intoxicated he could not be questioned for several hours. However, later photos showed him in Benidorm, joking about the incident with friends.

Flight resumes to Alicante After the removal of the group, the flight continued to Alicante at around 10:15pm local time without further problems.

Ryanair’s response Ryanair said the flight was diverted after “several passengers disrupted the flight.”