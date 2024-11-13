Viral Video shows shoppers sleeping on IKEA beds, couches in China’s store; netizens say, ‘Quality assurance’

A viral video from Dalian, China shows people sleeping on IKEA beds and couches, highlighting the cultural practice of trying products before purchasing. 

Updated13 Nov 2024, 02:00 PM IST
Screengrab from the viral video. (Photo: X)
Screengrab from the viral video. (Photo: X)

While it's common for shoppers to grab a coffee during a long shopping trip, a viral video on social media has taken things to a new level. The footage shows people lying down and sleeping on couches and beds displayed for sale inside an IKEA store in China's Dalian.

Also Read: Can IKEA disrupt the furniture business again?

The unusual scene has sparked curiosity, with many questioning whether the store’s laid-back showroom environment encouraged such behaviour. The video caption reads, “Inside an IKEA store in the city of Dalian, China.”

By the time this is written, the video has had 1.4 million views, 7.6k likes, 1.2k reposts, and 460 comments.

A user replied, “In Dalian, China, people often treat IKEA stores like a community space, where they can relax, nap, and even treat it as a social outing, due to the comfortable environment and the cultural practice of trying out products before buying.”

 

Netizens react to the viral post.

Another said, “It's easy to get lost in IKEA. After a while you think of just giving up and consider it as your new home. The Swedish diner inside encourages this.”

Also Read: Why Ikea’s parent is betting big on shopping malls when quick commerce rules the day

A user wrote, “I find it really fascinating to compare our habits! Never in my country would anyone dare to try the beds! I am convinced that, conversely, we do things that seem shocking to a Chinese.”

 

A user replied, "The couple reading before bed is the best."

Meanwhile, a user said, "Ah yes, the full IKEA experience—why just test the bed when you can move in? Next up: claiming kitchen utensils and making a five-course meal 😂🍽️🛏"

"You don’t see that in America.Culture is fascinating!" added a user.

"Haha, that sounds like a typical IKEA experience! It's hard to resist testing out the comfort of the beds and sofas. A perfect way to relax while shopping! 🛋️😄," added another user.

A user noted, "Quality assurance."

 

Netizens react to the viral video.

Does IKEA allow people to sleep on furniture on sale in the store?

According to the terms and conditions of the IKEA store, people are not allowed to sleep on the furniture in its stores, even if it is on sale. While many IKEA stores feature fully furnished showrooms where customers can test out the furniture, these areas are designed for people to sit or try out the items briefly to get a feel for them.

Also Read: Not all deadwood: In Hong Kong, furniture made from tree waste

However, lying down or sleeping on the furniture is prohibited, as it is not considered appropriate or safe for customers or the store's operation.

Key Takeaways
  • Cultural differences can shape shopping behaviors, as seen in the casual approach to testing furniture in China.
  • The viral video reflects a growing trend of viewing retail spaces as community hubs.
  • IKEA’s showroom layout encourages customers to interact with products in ways that may not align with store policies.

First Published:13 Nov 2024, 02:00 PM IST
