A viral video from Dalian, China shows people sleeping on IKEA beds and couches, highlighting the cultural practice of trying products before purchasing.

While it's common for shoppers to grab a coffee during a long shopping trip, a viral video on social media has taken things to a new level. The footage shows people lying down and sleeping on couches and beds displayed for sale inside an IKEA store in China's Dalian.

The unusual scene has sparked curiosity, with many questioning whether the store's laid-back showroom environment encouraged such behaviour. The video caption reads, "Inside an IKEA store in the city of Dalian, China."

By the time this is written, the video has had 1.4 million views, 7.6k likes, 1.2k reposts, and 460 comments.

A user replied, “In Dalian, China, people often treat IKEA stores like a community space, where they can relax, nap, and even treat it as a social outing, due to the comfortable environment and the cultural practice of trying out products before buying."

Netizens react to the viral post.

Another said, “It's easy to get lost in IKEA. After a while you think of just giving up and consider it as your new home. The Swedish diner inside encourages this."

A user wrote, "I find it really fascinating to compare our habits! Never in my country would anyone dare to try the beds! I am convinced that, conversely, we do things that seem shocking to a Chinese."

A user replied, "The couple reading before bed is the best."

Meanwhile, a user said, "Ah yes, the full IKEA experience—why just test the bed when you can move in? Next up: claiming kitchen utensils and making a five-course meal 😂🍽️🛏️"

"You don’t see that in America.Culture is fascinating!" added a user.

"Haha, that sounds like a typical IKEA experience! It's hard to resist testing out the comfort of the beds and sofas. A perfect way to relax while shopping! 🛋️😄," added another user.

A user noted, "Quality assurance."

Does IKEA allow people to sleep on furniture on sale in the store? According to the terms and conditions of the IKEA store, people are not allowed to sleep on the furniture in its stores, even if it is on sale. While many IKEA stores feature fully furnished showrooms where customers can test out the furniture, these areas are designed for people to sit or try out the items briefly to get a feel for them.