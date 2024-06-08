Viral video shows US people trying Pani Puri, going ‘SPEECHLESS’; netizens say, ‘It should be illegal to…’

A viral video of people in the US trying panipuri outside an Indian restaurant is circulating on Instagram. It has received around 3.9 million views so far. According to the Curry Corner in Minneapolis, the video shows that people were left “SPEECHLESS” after trying Indian street food.

Also Read: Influencer likely to face 10 years in jail for shooting fireworks at Lamborghini from helicopter Some of the people who tried it called it “refreshing”, “delicious” and more. Netizens have generously commented on the video. Some of their remarks are hilarious.

“Arent we all speechless when the gol gappa is in our mouth,” commented one user while referring to the caption Curry Corner gave to the video. Another user said, “At this point, if even someone compliment Indian food, I think obviously.”

Also Read: Chinese man, patio umbrella swept away by strong wind. Netizens react to hilarious viral video | Watch “But, did you also give them the complementary sookha puri? It should be illegal to sell Pani Puri without a complementary sookha puri,” wrote one user. Another user posted, “Beware!! You can detox from any Drugs.....But can't detox yourself from Panipuri. It's highly addictive.”

“We Indians are great because we can make anyone to haveing habit of our Indian food that to this Pani Puri woo super. There will be craving to have this daily,” came from another.

Also Read: Viral Video: Police officer rescues cute baby cat from middle of highway; netizens hail cop, ‘TRUE hero!’ “And here I am unable to stop watering in my mouth.. it’s called phuchka in Bengali and in Kolkata.. I can die for it,” came from a Bengali user.

Curry Corner’s vegetable samosa Curry Corner earlier shared a video about vegetable samosa. However, that video received less attention, about 88,000 views. However, users celebrated his managing to get a kaali kadhai (black work) in the US.