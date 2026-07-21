Viral video shows Vijeta Dahiya being confronted over 'burger break' row: ‘Tumhare liye dande khaaye’

A video circulating on social media claims to show former Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) spokesperson Vijeta Dahiya being confronted by a group of men a day after the controversy surrounding his alleged "burger break" during the party's protest in Delhi.

The video surfaced just hours after the CJP announced Dahiya's removal as its spokesperson following criticism over his conduct during the protest.

What Does The Viral Video Show? In the clip, Dahiya appears to be inside a shopping mall when he is approached by several men.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What sparked the controversy surrounding Vijeta Dahiya's burger break during the protest? ⌵ The controversy arose after allegations that Vijeta Dahiya left the protest site to eat at a fast-food outlet while demonstrators faced police action, including lathi charges. 2 How did the Cockroach Janta Party respond to Vijeta Dahiya's actions during the protest? ⌵ The Cockroach Janta Party removed Vijeta Dahiya as its spokesperson, stating that his actions were deeply insensitive and incompatible with the values of their movement. 3 What did Vijeta Dahiya say in defense of his decision to eat a burger during the protest? ⌵ Dahiya defended his decision by stating he was hungry and suggested that people eat for their well-being, while emphasizing the efforts made by those involved in the protest. 4 What mixed reactions did the viral video of Vijeta Dahiya receive on social media? ⌵ The viral video prompted mixed reactions, with some users supporting the confrontation over Dahiya's actions, while others condemned the approach as inappropriate and suggested it could be staged. 5 Why is the incident considered a flashpoint for discussions surrounding the CJP protest? ⌵ The incident is a flashpoint because it highlights the disconnect between party representatives and grassroots protestors, as well as the broader implications of leadership conduct during sensitive events.

A person recording the interaction is heard saying:

"Tum abhi iss time yahan kyu ho? Logon ne tumhare liye dande khaaye."

The video was shared on Instagram by an account identified as Sagar Parashar Hindu, which claimed members of a group had confronted Dahiya over his actions during the recent protests.

The post's caption also referred to Dahiya's earlier controversies and suggested that "this is just the beginning" of public accountability.

These claims have not been independently verified by Mint.

The 'Burger Break' Controversy The latest video comes days after Dahiya faced criticism on social media over allegations that he left the protest site to eat at a fast-food outlet while demonstrators were allegedly facing police action, including lathi charges and tear gas, during the CJP's protest in Delhi.

The controversy intensified after videos of Dahiya defending his actions circulated online.

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Subsequently, the CJP announced that it had removed him as the party's spokesperson, describing his conduct as “deeply insensitive.”

Social Media Divided The viral clip has prompted mixed reactions online.

Some users welcomed the alleged confrontation.

One user wrote, "Bhai jisne bhi pakda hai isko…"

Another commented, "Bigg Boss ki taiyari set kar li isne."

Several others referenced the earlier burger controversy.

One user wrote, "This man himself will eat a burger at a restaurant while inciting students to spread chaos."

Another tagged Grok and joked, “How many burgers did Vijeta Dahiya have today?”

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Others Condemn The Confrontation Not all reactions supported what the video appeared to show.

Several social media users argued that confronting or intimidating individuals over political disagreements was inappropriate.

One comment read:

"This isn’t okay… I don’t agree with this idiot, but violence against someone you don’t agree with is never a solution."

Another user speculated, without providing evidence, that the incident could have been staged to generate sympathy, writing:

"I’m sure it’s his own people doing this so that he can play the sympathy card."

CJP's statement In a statement posted on X, the party said Dahiya's actions were incompatible with the values of the movement, particularly as the videos surfaced while protesters were allegedly facing police action.

"We strongly condemn the deeply insensitive actions of our spokesperson Vijeta Dahiya, whose videos surfaced while peaceful protestors and our team were facing brutal police violence. Such conduct is unacceptable, shows a complete lack of judgment, and is wholly inconsistent with the values and principles of our movement," the CJP said.

The party announced that Dahiya had been removed as spokesperson and relieved of all official responsibilities.