Viral video shows wild bull attacking woman as she tries to save her belongings; netizens ask, 'How dumb can you be?'
A woman was attacked by a wild bull after she tried to save her belongings on a beach. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media
Beachside fun turned into tragedy for a woman after a wild bull attacked her on the beach in Los Cabos, Mexico. The viral video of the incident shows the woman trying to collect her belongings by moving close to the wild bull. As the woman refused to walk away from the beast, ignoring multiple warnings from bystanders, the wild bull suddenly began attacking her.