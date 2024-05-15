Active Stocks
Viral video shows wild bull attacking woman as she tries to save her belongings; netizens ask, 'How dumb can you be?'
Viral video shows wild bull attacking woman as she tries to save her belongings; netizens ask, 'How dumb can you be?'

Livemint

A woman was attacked by a wild bull after she tried to save her belongings on a beach. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media

Screenshot of a viral video of a bull attacking a woman in Mexico.Premium
Screenshot of a viral video of a bull attacking a woman in Mexico.

Beachside fun turned into tragedy for a woman after a wild bull attacked her on the beach in Los Cabos, Mexico. The viral video of the incident shows the woman trying to collect her belongings by moving close to the wild bull. As the woman refused to walk away from the beast, ignoring multiple warnings from bystanders, the wild bull suddenly began attacking her.

The video of the attack has been shared widely on social media, with several users asking why the woman tried to risk her life by going close to the wild bull.

“Woman gets attacked by a wild bull on the beach in Los Cabos, Mexico, after she continuously tried reasoning with it while it looked through her belongings. How dumb can you be?," wrote a social media user while sharing the video.

Another user wrote, “It reminds me of the scholars who try to take selfies with Bison. Hopefully, she makes it through." According to website For The Win, the woman was attacked by the same wild bull who was confronted by a trio of dogs few day ago. As the viral video shows the woman rammed and knocked down by the beast, there is no information about woman's condition after the incident.

Another X user wondered what a wild bull was doing on the beach and wrote, “What is a wild bull doing on the beach in the first place? Regardless you if see a wild bull. #1 ) make sure you're not wearing red. #2) make sure you're not the slowest in the group #3) don't forget 1 & 2."

“It wouldn’t have cost her anything to just walk away and retrieve her stuff later," wrote another user.

