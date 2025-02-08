Conforming to every adventure lover's worst fears, an exhilarating video capturing the terrifying moment of a skydiver has gone viral on social media.

In the viral clip, a skydiver suffered a seizure mid-air during a free fall. The video captured the skydiver losing control, plummeting helplessly in the air in an unconscious state.

However, a fellow jumper quickly sprang into action to save the day and rescue the skydiver from a fatal end.

Here's how things took a dramatic turn: After the skydiver suffered a seizure mid-air, a fellow jumper quickly swiftly intervened and managed to stabilize and deploy his parachute just in time, preventing a fatal disaster.

Watch the terrifying viral video here:

LiveMint could not independently verify the exact location or occurrence of the incident.

How did netizens react to the viral video? The incredible rescue has stunned social media users, who have highlighted the risks of extreme sports and the importance of quick thinking in life-or-death situations.

“Huge respect to the fellow skydiver for saving a life mid-air,” a user said.

A user said, “Not all heros wear capes,” while another user highlighted that the man “owes him for life”.

“How unlucky and lucky can someone be all at the same time,” said a social media user.

“This video just increased my phobia for heights,” exclaimed a user.

Another user who experiences seizures wondered why the man jumped out of a plane, knowing what a seizure can do.

“As someone that has seizures....WTF was he thinking doing this?!?!?! I can't control my limbs. It is like a cattle prod hits me and electricity courses through my body spasming my limbs. So, I am going to jump out of a plane, and hope I don't seizure....sure....” the user said.

“Why jump with a parachute if you have epilepsy? If he jumped alone, it would be death,” another pointed out.