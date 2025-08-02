Viral video: Smugglers ‘slingshot’ opium over Afghanistan-Pakistan border; netizens call it ‘resourceful ingenuity’

A video of a group of men, allegedly smugglers, “slingshotting” opium over the Afghanistan-Pakistan border, is going viral on the Internet, and the netizens are impressed by the “ingenuity”.

In the viral video, three men can be seen pulling a large slingshot, which has a small packet attached to it, with all their strength. They then let the slingshot go, catapulting the packet to the other side.

It reportedly depicts a method of drug smuggling unique to the Afghanistan-Pakistan border. This technique has been employed for years due to the border's challenging terrain and security measures, a Vice article noted.

Sharing the video on X, the user wrote: “Opium being smuggled through a slingshot over the Afghanistan-Pakistan border.”

Watch the viral video here:

Disclaimer: LiveMint could not independently verify the video.

According to media reports, Afghanistan has been a major opium producer since the mid-1950s, with production shifting from Pakistan in the 1980s. Despite witnessing a significant drop in cultivation by 2023, smuggling activities persist, as reported by the United Nations and Iranian officials.

The use of such innovative smuggling techniques also highlights the ongoing challenge of border security, which has been exemplified by Pakistan's construction of a 1,100 km trench in 2016 to curb unauthorised movements, including narcotics, militants, and refugees, reflecting the complex interplay of geopolitics, economics, and crime in the region.

Here's how netizens reacted: Social media users were thrilled to see the effort the smugglers were putting into delivering a single packet and made several jokes about it.

“Resourceful ingenuity, but risky business,” a user said.

A user quipped: “Simple yet effective!” Another added: “They're really creative tho”

“That’s convenient,” said a user. Another added, “Very creative solution i must say.”

A user said, “It would be cooler if it were a catapult, to be honest.”

“This is the greatest vid of the day!” exclaimed a user.

“I respect the hustle, but damn... I hope people on the other side wear helmets,” a netizen joked.

Another added: “Imagine you’re having a picnic with the family and you get whacked in the side of the head by a bag of heroin going 140 mph. Lol.”