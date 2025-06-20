Viral video: Snake in Delhi Metro ladies’ coach; social media quips, ‘That’s my boss’

A viral video from a Delhi Metro ladies’ coach shows women screaming, jumping on seats and rushing to one side. They are seemingly in panic after spotting a snake.

Though the snake isn’t seen in the video, the chaos suggests the passengers believed there was one. The exact metro line or station is not yet confirmed.

So far, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has not made any official statement about the incident. HT has contacted them and is waiting for a response.

On social media, the video triggered mixed reactions. Some people joked about it while others showed concern for the safety of passengers.

“From traffic to wildlife — Delhi never disappoints,” wrote one user.

“Hey, that’s my boss — be careful! If he dies, we won’t get our salary,” quipped one user.

Another joked, “So many naagins around, even the snake must’ve gone into hiding in fear.”

“Look carefully… She must be my ex!” came from another.

Another wrote, “Delhi Metro mein aapka swagat hai. Ab journey ko adventurous and thrilling banane k liye hum nayi cheez leke aayein hain. Hope you will gonna enjoy it.”

“It must have to go somewhere, too — why panic so much?” wrote another.

Another user posted, “Which one? From next time, please mention the dress colour, it's easy to identify.”

