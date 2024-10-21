Viral Video: Snake swallows an egg twice the size of itself, leaves netizens in shock: ‘Nature is…’ | Watch video

Wonders of nature are beyond our imagination, whether it is Antarctica's waterfall shooting ‘blood-red’ water or a giant anaconda that can eat a full human. A viral video of a tiny snake swallowing a full egg, which might be twice the size of the reptile, has left netizens in shock. The video of the snake swallowing an object larger in size than its head has been shared widely on the internet.

The viral video of the snake garnered numerous reactions on social media. Many even shared similar bizarre videos of the snake swallowing an egg that was way larger than its own head.

While many users called the phenomena a wonder of nature, many tried to explain the unique ability of certain species of snakes to expand their jaw four times of their own size to swallow objects like eggs.

“It expands jaw at the tip then slowly move the egg, fascinating,” wrote a social media user on X.

“Beautifully capture [sic]” read another comment on the post.

“Beautiful creature [sic]"

“Egg-eating snakes don't have teeth. Instead, they have sharp blade-like projections on their vertebrae that will slice the egg open [sic]”

“A snake swallowing an entire egg larger than its head is a remarkable example of its unique anatomy and feeding capability. Snakes have flexible jaws, which are not rigidly attached like in many other animals. This flexibility allows them to stretch their jaws wide open to accommodate prey much larger than their head. In the case of an egg, the snake carefully maneuvers it into its mouth and gradually swallows it whole. Once inside, special muscles in the snake's body work to break the egg's shell, after which the contents are digested, and the shell is later regurgitated. This incredible ability showcases the snake's evolutionary adaptations for survival, [sic]” read another comment on the post.