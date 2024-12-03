A viral video reveals how Bengaluru auto rickshaw drivers may exhibit bias against Hindi-speaking passengers, sparking a heated debate on social media about language and cultural respect.

Hindi vs. Kannada has become one of the most debated topics on social media. Many social media influencers share their views and videos related to the matter. One such video showing Bengaluru auto rickshaw drivers charging higher from Hindi-speaking passengers has garnered numerous reactions on social media.

The video shared by Instagram influencer Jinal Modi shows her and another girl experimenting in Bengaluru. In the video, one of them asks autorickshaw drivers for rides in Hindi, and another speaks to them in Kannada.

Video captures experiment with Bengaluru auto rickshaw drivers | Watch Both of them are treated in different manners, with a few auto-rickshaw drivers not even entertaining the Hindi-speaking girl. A few others even charged higher. However, the video showed the girls talking to only a handful of autorickshaw drivers.

Social media reaction The video garnered numerous social media reaction with many calling the treatment unfair. Many others expressed that the experiment was performed on a limited number of autorickshaw drivers and doesn't represent the exact situation in Bengaluru.

A social media influencer reacted to the video and commented, “Learn Kannada bcz that’s the gratitude u can show for living here [sic]"

"That's why they are running out of business and rapido is taking over [sic]"

“It’s simple: learn the language of the place where you live and work. It saves you money, enhances your intelligence, and shows respect for the locals and their culture [sic]"

“Metre is for ? Showpiece?. ThankGod atleast in Mumbai Auto runs on Metre irrespective of Hindi/Marathi [sic]"

"Yeah, that's a fact... I've suffered too. Every time!! To be very honest... I've travelled all over India but only Karnataka has this racism.. [sic]"