Poonam Naruka, a vlogger with 5 million YouTube subscribers, recently moved from Gwangju to Seoul. Fans celebrated her journey, recalling her past content and congratulating her on winning a Global Influencer Award at the 2024 Seoul Con Apan Star Awards.

Vlogger and YouTuber, Poonam Naruka, who goes by the handle @rekhu_ on Instagram, recently posted a video on social media announcing that she finally moved to South Korea's Seoul from Gwangju.

Social media was abuzz after this this news, recollecting their cherished memories, netizens congratulated Poonam Naruka who once taught Korean online. With a fan following of 1.1 million users on Instagram and 5.26 million subscribers on YouTube, this woman turned heads online.

The 9-minute 12-seconds video opens with the woman greeting and taking viewers to a nail art shop with her friend Tara. Her friend's husband who seems to be the man behind the camera accompanies them as Poonam Naruka holds Tara's adorable baby while she gets her nails done.

As she was set to depart for her new home, she gave a full tour of the house, all the rooms and the facilities she lived in and used in Gwangju. The video closes with her new home in Seoul. This video was shot before a grand award ceremony in the country where she received an honorary title.

A breakthrough in the influencer's career came after 2024 Seoul Con Apan Star Awards, where she was awarded with ‘Global Influencer Award’ (international) alongside Dasha Taran and Irene Swandy, Maeil Business Newspaper reported.

Recollecting past memories from the vlogger's old post, a user wrote, "She has achieved so much , I remember watching her when she moved into that gwanju house , I cant believe its been 2 years since that , I am so proud of you , cant wait for the next vlog." Another chimed in, "That's called successful strong independent woman." A third user commented, "Her success feels personal," adding, the user said that it feels like elder sister and said, "watching you from past 6 years."

A fourth user wrote, "You proved this lyrics: " when I get older, i will be stronger" “they'll call me freedom, just like a wavin' flag." A fifth user remarked, “Watching her from her Korean tutorials , CVS challenges to Vlogs and now she's has won global influencer award."