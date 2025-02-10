Viral Video: Sonu Nigam loses his cool during Kolkata show, shouts at audience

  • Viral video: During a concert, in Kolkata, Sonu Nigam lost his cool after some members of the audience stood up during the performance. The video of the incident has now gone viral on social media

Updated10 Feb 2025, 04:21 PM IST
Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam, known for his iconic hits, wowed audiences in Kolkata with his concert on February 10. However, the singer lost his cool when some of the concert attendees stood up in the middle of the singer's performance. The video of the same moment has now gone viral on social media.

“Agar tum ko khada hona hi hain, election mein khade ho jaao yaar! Please bithao. Jaldi karo… itna time jaa raha hain mera maalum hain? Apka cut off time aa jayga phir, baithao! Jaldi baitho! Baitho! Bahar niklo! Make this space empty (If you really want to stand, go stand in an election! Please sit down. My time is getting cut, go sit. Sit fast, get out,) Sonu Nigam can be heard saying in one of the viral videos.

Fans react to Sonu Nigam's viral video

While several fans supported Sonu Nigam in the comments section, and highlighted the mismanagement in concerts, others said the singer was being ‘arrogant’.

“It was so disgusting that due to poor management by organisers, Sonu Sir had to intervene himself. So shameful," wrote one user.

“He had do it by himself because he knows what happened to KK due to this type of management & security... Everyone will have to do this here and everywhere while running the show for self-security...”commented another user.

In June 2022, KK fell ill during a performance at Nazrul Mancha and was rushed to CMRI Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

Netizens slam Sonu Nigam

Several netizens stated that Sonu Nigam was being arrogant.

"He is very arrogant' wrote another user.

“****dy* arrogant,” added another user.

A few days ago, Sonu experienced a severe back spasm while performing live. "It was excruciating, excruciating pain. It felt like a needle was stuck in my spine. I’d move a little, and it felt as if the needle would dig deeper into my spine. It was really bad," he shared in a clip on his Instagram.

