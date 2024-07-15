Viral Video: Sonu Nigam reacts as his Shah Rukh Khan song gets recreated by Mumbai local train passengers

Passengers on the 7:40 PM Borivali Slow from Dadar surprised everyone by singing Sonu Nigam's 'Yeh Dil Deewana' from the movie Pardes, which caught the singer's attention. The video shared on Instagram is nearing 10 million views.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
First Published15 Jul 2024, 04:41 PM IST
Viral Video: Sonu Nigam reacts as his Shah Rukh Khan song gets recreated by Mumbai local train passengers
Viral Video: Sonu Nigam reacts as his Shah Rukh Khan song gets recreated by Mumbai local train passengers(Screengrab from Instagram/@the_minihaboo)

It was a typical daily journey in one of the local trains in Mumbai until it was not. A group of passengers turned a regular commute into a memorable experience by singing Sonu Nigam's "Yeh Dil Deewana." The 1997 song is from the Bollywood movie Pardes, which features Shah Rukh Khan, Mahima Chaudhry, and Amrish Puri, among others.

Their spontaneous jamming session got a response from the singer himself. “How beautiful... Gives me such happiness. God bless everyone,” Sonu Nigam said.

Also Read | Viral video: Shloka Mehta nearly dozes off while sitting with Akash Ambani, PM

The video was shared by an Instagram user who goes by the handle @the_minihaboo. “Art finds its place everywhere,” he wrote while sharing the video. When writing this article, the video is nearing the 10-million mark. The user is a creative director, as per his Insta bio. He captioned the video, “Trust me when I make a film, this will be the opening sequence.”

Sonu Nigam has mentioned in various interviews that "Yeh Dil Deewana" is a milestone in his Bollywood career. Not only did it become a massive hit, but it also reintroduced him as a playback singer. Sonu devised a new style of singing with this song.

Before this, he was known for his Mohammed Rafi-like melody. With this song, audiences got to know a rockstar version of the singer.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi seen in Delhi pizzeria as major politicians attend Ambani wedding

Pardes was SRK’s second collaboration with director Subhash Ghai. Prior to this, Khan starred in Trimuti, a multi-starrer also featuring Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff. According to media reports, Pardes, made with 10 crore, minted more than 40 crore.

Netizens react

Social media users reacted to the video. According to one of them, the incident happened in the 7:40 PM Borivali Slow from Dadar, and it's a daily thing.

“I'm grateful I get to experience this everyday,” the user wrote.

“Men will do this and then go home and tell their family "aaj toh kuch khas nahi hua (there was nothing special today)",” posted one of them.

Also Read | Netizens fume as video shows tourist throwing plastic bag into hippo’s mouth

“People with responsibilities do not go to club to enjoy, they find ways to enjoy, and this is perfect,” posted another.

“lovely to see them having so much fun and as a result entertaining fellow passengers. Bless them abundantly and May their vibe attract more and more people to be authentic and free to express themselves through art,” came from another.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:15 Jul 2024, 04:41 PM IST
HomeNewstrendsViral Video: Sonu Nigam reacts as his Shah Rukh Khan song gets recreated by Mumbai local train passengers

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

166.80
03:59 PM | 15 JUL 2024
-1.9 (-1.13%)

NTPC

385.65
03:58 PM | 15 JUL 2024
8.4 (2.23%)

Bank Of Baroda

258.60
03:53 PM | 15 JUL 2024
7.85 (3.13%)

Bharat Electronics

331.25
03:55 PM | 15 JUL 2024
-2.05 (-0.62%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Indian Overseas Bank

68.33
03:41 PM | 15 JUL 2024
4.68 (7.35%)

M M T C

94.92
03:40 PM | 15 JUL 2024
6.31 (7.12%)

NLC India

297.75
03:57 PM | 15 JUL 2024
18.6 (6.66%)

IDBI Bank

91.54
03:58 PM | 15 JUL 2024
5.6 (6.52%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,771.00290.00
    Chennai
    73,827.00-145.00
    Delhi
    73,972.00-799.00
    Kolkata
    74,045.0073.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.01
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue