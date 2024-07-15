Passengers on the 7:40 PM Borivali Slow from Dadar surprised everyone by singing Sonu Nigam's 'Yeh Dil Deewana' from the movie Pardes, which caught the singer's attention. The video shared on Instagram is nearing 10 million views.

It was a typical daily journey in one of the local trains in Mumbai until it was not. A group of passengers turned a regular commute into a memorable experience by singing Sonu Nigam's "Yeh Dil Deewana." The 1997 song is from the Bollywood movie Pardes, which features Shah Rukh Khan, Mahima Chaudhry, and Amrish Puri, among others. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Their spontaneous jamming session got a response from the singer himself. “How beautiful... Gives me such happiness. God bless everyone," Sonu Nigam said.

The video was shared by an Instagram user who goes by the handle @the_minihaboo. “Art finds its place everywhere," he wrote while sharing the video. When writing this article, the video is nearing the 10-million mark. The user is a creative director, as per his Insta bio. He captioned the video, “Trust me when I make a film, this will be the opening sequence." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sonu Nigam has mentioned in various interviews that "Yeh Dil Deewana" is a milestone in his Bollywood career. Not only did it become a massive hit, but it also reintroduced him as a playback singer. Sonu devised a new style of singing with this song.

Before this, he was known for his Mohammed Rafi-like melody. With this song, audiences got to know a rockstar version of the singer.

Pardes was SRK’s second collaboration with director Subhash Ghai. Prior to this, Khan starred in Trimuti, a multi-starrer also featuring Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff. According to media reports, Pardes, made with ₹10 crore, minted more than ₹40 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Netizens react Social media users reacted to the video. According to one of them, the incident happened in the 7:40 PM Borivali Slow from Dadar, and it's a daily thing.

“I'm grateful I get to experience this everyday," the user wrote.

“Men will do this and then go home and tell their family "aaj toh kuch khas nahi hua (there was nothing special today)"," posted one of them. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“People with responsibilities do not go to club to enjoy, they find ways to enjoy, and this is perfect," posted another.

“lovely to see them having so much fun and as a result entertaining fellow passengers. Bless them abundantly and May their vibe attract more and more people to be authentic and free to express themselves through art," came from another.

