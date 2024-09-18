The CCTV footage of a hit-and-run case from Gujarat has gone viral on social media. The video showed how a family walking beside road was rammed by an overspeeding car from behind.

A woman and her son were gravely injured after an overspeeding car hit the two from behind as they were walking on the road in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The CCTV footage of the accident has gone viral on social media. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the video footage, the woman and her son and husband can be seen walking on the roadside. Suddenly, an overspeeding car comes from behind and rams the two. The video has been shared massively on social media with many users criticising the callous driving and rising cases of hit-and-run cases in India.

The car continues to move forward even after hitting the two, and finally stops at a high spot where water is pooled. The video was initially shared by local media outlet Desh Gujarat. Mint could not independently verify the date and time of the accident caught on the CCTV footage.

Ranjitsinh Bhurabhai Bhalgaria, the husband of the injured woman, Jivuben, filed a complaint against the car driver, reported Desh Gujarat.

The two were severely injured in the accident and were rushed to hospital via emergency ambulance service. The two have suffered grave injuries and are undergoing treatment at the hospital. While Jivu has suffered injuries in head and back, her son sustained grave injuries in head, chest, abdomen, and legs, reported Indian Express.

The accident took place when Bhalgaria took his wife and son to New Science City Road near Umiya Circle on September 15. After parking the motorcycle, the family started walking on the New Science City Road to reach their destination.