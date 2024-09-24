Viral Video: Spider-Man begs for money in Mumbai suburb; Instagram Reel gets 3 million views | Watch

An Instagram influencer from Mumbai dressed himself as 'Spider-Man' and started begging for money at Kalyan station in Maharashtra. This was part of a stunt for an Instagram Reel posted on his account, “Spider-Man From Mumbai”, while the handle is “shaddyman98”.

The influencer often wears a Spiderman costume and does various mundane things to entertain his followers.

In this particular video, which has received nearly 3 million views, the man sat on the floor of Mumbai-suburb Kalyan station and asked passers-by for money. Some passengers stopped to give him alms, adding a fun element to the busy station scene.

“Kalyan is not for beginners,” wrote one user while another posted, “Mai live dekh rha tha ...thode paise dene chaiye thee mai bhi viral hojata (I saw this live. I should have given him some money. Then, I would have gone viral as well).”

“Bhikaris be like ye Konsa new competitor aa gya (Beggar be like who’s this new rival in the market),” wrote another while one user posted, “Spider Man No Way Home Post Credit Scene Alternate Ending.”

Other viral videos This is not his only video that has crossed millions of views. In fact, there is one video, running for less than 10 seconds, that has been viewed more than 7.5 million times. In that video, he was seen welding with a protective cover in front of his Spider-Man eyes.

One of the comments in that video hilariously suggested that it was not Spider-Man but Iron-Man.

In another video that has also crossed a million views, the man is seen dancing at “Aaj ki Raat” from the Bollywood movie, Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank. In the movie, the song features Tamannaah Bhatia.