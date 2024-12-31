All this while, you might have been watching Squid Game only on your screens. But would you believe it if we said that the very same Korean game that inspired a whole series on Netflix has been happening in Mumbai, India? And the participants? You probably are familiar with their faces. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Several Indian influencers and stand-up comedians, including Prashasti Singh, Sharan Nair and Shyamolie Parikh, have come together with Netflix India to recreate some famous scenes from Squid Game. Each of these celebrities plays three rounds of the game but with an Indian twist.

Netflix India shared the video of the game on its official YouTube channel on New Year's Eve. The video has already gone viral, amassing over a million views.

‘Find a half-eaten snack, newspaper…’ The viral video begins with the box and circle figures, similar to those seen on the Squid Game player card. After a brief montage of familiar scenes as seen in the Netflix series, such as the girl's statue saying “Red Light, Green light," and the players teaming up, the video delves into how the influencers came across the game invites.

All these influencers find a Squid Game kit outside their doorsteps. The green-white costumes, pickup location - the kit has it all. Additionally, pink suits and black mask-clad volunteers are also seen in the game, very similar to the original movie.

The only difference? The players are given hilarious tasks such as finding a half-eaten snack, newspaper and so on, around the Marine Drive area. And, of course, the celebrities are not shot dead, after they fail to finish a task.

Here's the video if you want to take a look at what happens finally

Squid Game Season 3 premieres in 2025 Netflix has confirmed that Squid Game will return for its highly anticipated third and final season in 2025. Series creator, director, and executive producer Hwang Dong-hyuk shared the news with fans, marking the conclusion of the intense competition. This announcement follows the success of Season 2, which recently debuted on the streaming platform.