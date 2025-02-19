Viral Video: Stampede at New Delhi Railway Station in 3D animation; netizens get ‘Goosebumps’

Kishor Naruka, known on social media as Professor, has shared a 3D animation video to describe what happened during the stampede at the New Delhi Railway Station on February 15. It resulted in 18 deaths and several injuries. The Instagram video has gone viral, with over 27 million views. Here is what the narrator says in the video.

Prayadraj Express arrived at Platform 14. The train was so overcrowded that people standing outside could not get in. At that time, a special train for Prayagraj was announced to be coming to Platform 16.

People got confused by the name, and both had “Prayagraj”. Since the other train was already overcrowded, they started running to Platform number 16 via the footover bridge. There was such chaos that it killed women and children as well.

“The government is giving ₹10 lakh to each people killed in the stampede. Who wants that? We want them back alive. We’re anyway giving you lakhs of rupees in the name of tax. Why can’t you efficiently do the crowd management?” Naruka asks in the viral video.

Social media reactions Social media users hailed the social media influencer’s efforts.

“Bhai tum ho asli influence,” wrote one user, while another posted, “This is called the real use of social media.”

“Government is hiding this real incident with the Samay and Ranveer controversy.....” claimed another user.

“Last line is deep. I had Goosebumps,” exclaimed another user.

Not everyone blamed the authorities, though. Some blamed people’s “lack of civic sense” for such incidents.

“Why always blame the government? Have you ever been to that platform? We regularly travel by Prayagraj Express and Humsafar express and the platforms are quite spacious. It just that people lack civil sense,” wrote one social media user.

Meanwhile, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has ruled out any conspiracy behind the stampede.

"No conspiracy looks at the moment," PTI quoted Vaishnaw as saying.