Samay Raina, along with Vishal Dayama, Aishwarya Mohanraj and Kaustubh Agarwal, has released an interesting reaction video to gaming show series, “Beast Games.” The TV series has been hosted by YouTube sensation MrBeast, Jimmy Donaldson.

The video, released by Prime Video India, showed all the four Indian content creators giving their opinion on the Beast games show. As the video began with Donaldson standing on a stack of $5 million, Samay Raina reacted to scene saying “Apne desh mein hota toh kitni gali khata (He would have been bashed for doing so in India)”.

The reaction video also involves all four content creators discussing the show's concept and performance.

Beast Games Premier The Beast Games show will be premiered on Prime Video. Its first and second episodes were released on the OTT platform on December 19. The third episode of the show will be released on December 26. The season's finale will be released in February next year.

The reality show has been made as a part of a $100 million deal between MrBeast and Amazon. The show will involve more than 1,000 contestants standing against each other for $5 million prize. The grand prize money has already made the show one of the greatest in history.

What is the show all about? The entertainment show will involve more than thousand contestants competing for a cash prize. The show will involve creative stunts, tasks and interesting rounds of elimination. The show has been shot in grand sets, including a specially constructed city and a train.