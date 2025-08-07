Viral video: Street-food vendor’s ‘oil hack’ for making bread pakoda shocks social media, ‘As good as poison’

A viral video from Ludhiana shows a street-food vendor making bread pakodas. His way of pouring oil into the frying pan has shocked many.

The vendor dips sealed plastic oil pouches straight into a hot pan. The heat melts the plastic, and the oil flows out. A vlogger asks about this method. The vendor says the heat opens the packs quickly.

The vendor makes bread pakodas filled with aloo-methi. They cost just ₹10, which surprises the vlogger. He asks, “Is it made of plastic?” The vendor laughs it off.

The vendor says he’ll keep the price low. He also fries what he calls “hot dogs”. These are bread pieces in batter, kept ready in a large tub. The vendor uses his bare hands to move them to the pan.

One of the Twitter (now X) users who shared the video gained 4.5 million views. The user wrote, “This street food seller has a ‘genius’ method of pouring oil - just dip the entire pouch straight into the hot pan. No cutting required! Next up? Engine oil with a side of melted plastic for that ultimate street food flavor!”

The user also calls the bread pakoda “ ₹10 slow poison” in another comment.

“ ₹10 we are getting so many things-- Oil, Plastic, style of pouring oil, Besan. Bonus: Heart Attack + Medical shop nearby... It's a steal,” quipped another user.

One of them commented, “This is a paid promotion by the hospitals or pharmacy companies.”

“Heart attack bread pakoda,” came another comment while another called it “as good as poison”.

Another user wrote, “Every street food served in India is cancerous. Most of the shops selling samosas wrap it in newspaper and because samosas are hot the ink on the newspaper mixes with the samosas which makes it contaminated. Regular intake of such food will eventually lead to cancer.”

Risks of Indian street food While detailing the risks of Indian street food, Medical Channel Asia earlier asked people to take a few precautionary measures while enjoying it.

It asks people to choose vendors with a high turnover as they are likely to have fresher ingredients. People are also advised to check out stalls that maintain clean cooking areas and utensils.

