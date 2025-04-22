Viral Video: Student asks Thalapathy Vijay not to put his arm around her shoulder; fake or real?

A video of actor Thalapathy Vijay is going viral on social media. An X account claiming to be the verified handle of Flight Lieutenant Anoop Verma (Retd.) shared the clip, which has now garnered 1.2 million views.

In the video, Thalapathy Vijay facilitates a female student. He wraps a shawl around her and puts his arm on her shoulder to pose for the camera. The girl asks the actor to take his arm off her shoulders. The video ends right there.

“Moment when a student showed the real place to Crypto Vijay,” wrote one user while sharing the video. The term “Crypto Vijay” is a nickname tied to Vijay Zol, a former cricketer accused of threatening a crypto investment manager in 2023.

People were quick to comment on the girl’s gesture. Some even judged Vijay’s behaviour to be inappropriate.

“She wasn’t comfortable, that’s it,” wrote one user while another commented, “This is true feminism.”

“That must have hurt him,” came from one user. Another remarked, “Stop taking advantage of situation bro.”

“Why Indian men needed to be taught how to behave with girls,” came another comment.

Viral Video: Fake or real? However, replies to the post reveal that the video is edited. The full clip shows that the student accepted the shawl and posed with Vijay.

She did ask Vijay to take his arm off her shoulders because, as per the unedited video, she wanted to grab his arm for the photo.

“Old video and half, she wanted to pose. Later on, she held her hand to take the pictures. Don’t spread hate, I don’t like him as well for obvious reasons but not like this,” came one comment.