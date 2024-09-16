Viral Video: Students play prank on ‘cutest professor ever’; netizen hail the teacher’s reaction | Watch

Students at Christ University staged a mock argument to capture their professor's attention, leading to a viral video of his lighthearted response. The clip, shared on Instagram, has over 35.6 million views, with social media users praising the professor's gentle handling of the situation.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated16 Sep 2024, 01:49 PM IST
Students at Christ University in Bengaluru played a prank on their professor by staging a mock argument during a class to grab his attention. When the professor noticed and approached them, a student complained that her classmates ignored her.

Curious, the professor asked what the issue was, and she inquired whether "You is sleep" or "You can sleep" was the correct phrase. The professor's reaction was recorded and shared on Instagram by 'Psych B' with the caption 'Pookie professor'. The video has gone viral, amassing over 35.6 million views.

He tells the students, “You can sleep.” Immediately, they all rested their heads on their desks, pretending to sleep. The professor laughed with them when they began to giggle, noting that they must be conducting a social experiment.

Upon realising he was being filmed, he sat down, smiled widely and cheerfully asked if he was in the video, greeting the viewers.

Netizens react

Social media users loved the professor’s reaction. They appreciated the professor’s gentle way of handling the bizarre situation.

“How cool. My teacher would have thrown the duster first and later the phone,” wrote one Instagram user.

“"Am I there in the reel? Hii guys!" so adorable,” wrote another user.

“HATS OFF TO SIR, FOR TAKING IT SO WELL,” came from another user.

One user commented: “Miss sir being the cutest professor ever!” while another wrote, “The way that teacher was talking politely.”

Interestingly, this is only the third video posted from the account, which has total four posts on Instagram. All of those are Instagram Reels.

The first post, about a Fresher Carnival, was viewed for nearly 67,000 times. The second post received 1.14 lakh views while the fourth one got 1.31 lakh views.

The account has only 2,064 followers even though, with this video going viral, that may soon be a thing of the past.

First Published:16 Sep 2024, 01:49 PM IST
