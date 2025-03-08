A video is being circulated on social media platforms showing a 17-year-old boy being assaulted by a Gujarat policeman after the teenager riding his bicycle mistakenly came into the middle of a road where the rehearsal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s convoy was underway in Surat.

The incident took place on Thursday at Ratan Chowk in Surat.

In the video clip, the boy can be seen riding his bicycle as the vehicles in the convoy pass.

The police official, identified as Sub-Inspector B Gadhvi, after noticing the teenager pulled him by his hair and slapped on his face.

The Surat police was carrying out the rehearsal to ensure there were no lapses in the security of the prime minister on Friday.

According to the reports, the boy returned to home crying by 9.30 pm, hours after the incident.

When his family members asked, he replied that he was thrashed by the police, but was not told of the reason.

After the video went viral on social media, the Surat police department took note of it and Gadhvi was transferred to Morbi with immediate effect. His increment has also been put on hold for a year.

The police said Gadhvi’s behaviour was inappropriate and “is regretted".

