Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin took an evening bicycle ride during his ongoing US visit to escape the city's hustle and bustle. In a video shared on X, formerly Twitter, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President can be seen riding a bike against the backdrop of an evening sky adorned with hues of orange and red.

The video of Tamil Nadu CM's cycling adventure in the US has received more than 3,05,400 views, thousands of likes, and hundreds of comments.

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin US Visit MK Stalin is currently on an official visit to the United States, aiming to secure investment from giant firms for the state. The Tamil Nadu CM secured ₹400 crore investment from Ohmium in Chengalpattu district, which will create nearly 500 jobs in the area. While sharing the news on X, Stalin said that the deal will prove to be of essence for the economic development of the state and in nurturing green energy production.

“Another successful day in San Francisco! We've secured a Rs400 crore investment from Ohmium in Chengalpattu district, creating 500 jobs. This marks a significant step in nurturing the ecosystem for green energy production and fuelling a sustainable future!” read a post by MK Stalin on X.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin had visited the offices of Apple, Google and Microsoft and discussed opportunities for investment and partnerships with them. Day 2 of his US visit led to the signing of a pact to skill two million youngsters in the state in AI under the 'Naan Mudhalvan' scheme, in partnership with Google. The Chief Minister described the visit to the offices of Apple, Google and Microsoft as “awe-inspiring."