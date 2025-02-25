Tanmay Bhat releases India’s Got Latent meme reaction, cracks jokes on Ranveer Allahbadia-Samay Raina controversy

“Tanmay, would you rather continue doing reaction episodes or bring Ranveer once and end it?” starts Tanmay Bhat’s latest reaction video titled, “MEMES GOT LATENT”. The video, released on YouTube on February 24, has gone viral with nearly 2 million views already.

The video features standup comedians Rohan Joshi, Kaustubh Agarwal, Piyush Sharma, Kushagra Srivastava and Ravi Gupta. Rohan, Kaustubh and Ravi were part of Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent.

The last released IGL video featured Ranveer Allahbadia, also known as BeerBiceps. Ranveer’s “inappropriate” joke on the YouTube talent show caused massive uproar on social media. Samay eventually deleted all India’s Got Latent videos.

Tanmay Bhat says in the latest reaction video that, two weeks before the controversy, he had texted Ranveer to be a part of a reaction video. “I have no idea why he’s not responding these days,” Bhat quips.

The reaction video starts with a meme that mixes Ranveer’s scream on IGL and a police car siren.

Then, Tanmay Bhat refers to the Kaun Banega Crorepati episode that he attended as a guest with Samay Raina. In that episode, Ravi Gupta was their “Phone-a-Friend” guy. Despite getting the call from Amitabh Bachchan, Ravi Gupta did not receive it.

When Tanmay asks him if he knew the answer, Gupta says, “No way. I just wanted to talk nonsense.”

At one point, Tanmay asks if anybody on the panel plays video games. “Samay karta tha. Chess khelta tha kaafi,” Ravi Gupta quips in a mockingly-melancholic tone.

Kushagra shares his chat with Samay Raina on appearing on India’s Got Latent. “He asked me whether I was more comfortable with Madhur (Virli) or Kaustubh (Agarwal). Then, he called them together.”

Ranveer Allahbadia records statement On February 24, Ranveer Allahbadia and Ashish Chanchlani appeared before the Maharashtra Cyber Cell to record their statements regarding India’s Got Latent controversy.