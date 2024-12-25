A viral video shows a teacher and student's heartwarming move of surprising a cleaner on the occasion of Christmas. The clip received widespread acclaim on social media for its touching message.

A viral video involving a helper at an educational institution and a teacher is making the rounds. The video begins with the teacher asking the sweeping lady to enter the classroom and clean a section of the floor. He gradually takes the mop from her hand and, to her surprise, asks her to sit in the class teacher's chair. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The teacher further requested the lady close her eyes and spread her hands. The class students, one by one, placed chocolates in her hands. In the end, when the woman opened her eyes, she found a bunch of sweet treats in her hands. Delighted with the surprise, she gave a priceless reaction, picked up the gifts, and expressed gratitude as she walked out of the class.

The heartwarming post's caption states, “A teacher surprised the cleaner he called to the classroom with his students under the pretext of cleaning." The touching post, shared on Christmas Eve, aims to nurture the values of generosity and charity on the festive occasion. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The viral post shared by a teacher with the social media account ‘Figen’ has amassed over 7.9 million views, 65 thousand likes and numerous comments. Netizens strongly reacted to this kind gesture, as one user stated, “Wholesome." Another user satirically remarked, “I'm glad you like your chocolate bonus. okay, now get back to cleaning." A third user wrote, “This touched my heart deeply."

Attaching an applauding emoji, a user wrote, “What a heartwarming surprise for the cleaner!" A fifth user sceptical of the gift said, “An envelope of money would have been a better gift than giving her a diabetic coma." A sixth user commented, “This is so thoughtful! Very nice video! Thank you for sharing it, especially on this Christmas Eve."