A disturbing video of a teacher violently grabbing a student by the collar and throwing him to the ground has gone viral, sparking widespread outrage on social media. The incident reportedly occurred at DeRenne Middle School in Georgia on December 6, 2024, and involved an 11-year-old student confronting his teacher over alleged inappropriate remarks.

“The Georgia sixth-grader was grabbed by his teacher inside a classroom at DeRenne Middle School on Dec. 6, 2024,” The New York Post reported while sharing the viral video.

According to reports, the altercation began after the student confronted the teacher for allegedly making “sexual remarks” about his mother.

“I was told that he had a share of words that were inappropriate to TJ and that he had made some remarks about me and my son was unhappy with it,” the boy’s mother, Che’Nelle Russell, told WTOC.

Social Media Reactions Divided The incident has sparked heated debate across social platforms.

“Absolutely unacceptable. Sadly, this abuse isn’t new. The only difference is that now everyone has a smartphone to capture these events. Thankfully!” commented one Instagram user.

In contrast, some users defended the teacher, suggesting the student may have provoked the situation. “Kids have no respect. They think they can just mouth off. Older folk also need to check their emotions,” one commenter wrote.

Others expressed fear and concern about such incidents happening in schools. “This is scary. No child or teacher should be put in this kind of situation,” shared a neutral observer.

Mother Calls for Action While no police complaint or lawsuit has been filed, Russell is demanding accountability for the teacher, identified as Mr. Elder, whose resignation has not satisfied her.