Viral Video: Telugu actress throws sandal at radio jockey on LIVE TV as debate over ‘ex-boyfriend’ heats up

It happened during a live TV debate as debates over Telugu actor Raj Tarun and his alleged former girlfriend Lavanya Tripathi escalated significantly.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Published5 Aug 2024, 04:10 PM IST
Viral Video: Telugu actress throws sandal at radio jockey on LIVE TV as debate over ex-boyfriend heats up
Viral Video: Telugu actress throws sandal at radio jockey on LIVE TV as debate over ex-boyfriend heats up

The conflict between Telugu actor Raj Tarun and his alleged ex-girlfriend, Lavanya Tripathi, reached a boiling point during a live TV debate.

The altercation happened on Zee Telugu News, where Lavanya, also an actor in the Telugu movie industry, challenged Raj Tarun’s friend Shekar Basha. As Basha continued to support Tarun, Lavanya threw her sandal at him.

Also Read | Viral Video: Mumbai model walks in towel in broad daylight; netizens react

Even seconds before the incident, everything seemed calm and composed. Lavanya was checking her mobile phone while Basha was adjusting his mic. Shekar Basha is a well-known radio jockey (RJ) for 92.7 BIG FM Hyderabad. He has also ventured into acting and directing movies.

The LIVE TV confrontation quickly gained attention online. In the viral video, Lavanya took off her sandal and threw it at Basha while he was speaking to the anchor. Her action shocked the people present on the panel. Basha stood up and moved toward Lavanya. He pushed her and apparently asked her to hit him again.

Also Read | Google employee shares what she eats at office for lunch; netizens react

Lavanya claims she had been in a secret marriage with Raj Tarun for ten years. She has accused the actor of cheating on her with another actress.

She filed a police complaint claiming that Raj Tarun distanced himself from her after starting a new relationship and failed to support her during her tuberculosis diagnosis and when she was arrested in a drug case and spent 45 days in police custody.

Lavanya’s allegations against Raj Tarun

“I am in a relationship with Raj Tarun Nidumuru since 2012. In the year 2013, we started staying together in the same house for almost 11 years. We were so physically and emotionally connected and so happy,” says Lavanya’s complaint. A copy of the same was shared with the press.

Also Read | Viral video: Dogs chase away leopard trying to enter home in Nainital

“Meanwhile, I got to know Raj is having illegal affairs with Malvi Malhotra (actress). After Raj and Malvi, they started shooting "Tiragabadara Saami". Raj started their affairs frequently. Raj is going to Mumbai to meet her, and Malvi is coming to Hyderabad and staying with Santo Mohan Veersanki (director's) house with Raj, and they both started traveling to Goa, Chennai, Pondicherry,” she added.

“After I got to know everything, I started questioning them. That's when everything has started,” Lavanya wrote.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:5 Aug 2024, 04:10 PM IST
HomeNewsTrendsViral Video: Telugu actress throws sandal at radio jockey on LIVE TV as debate over ‘ex-boyfriend’ heats up

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics

    290.10
    03:59 PM | 5 AUG 2024
    -12.85 (-4.24%)

    Tata Steel

    149.80
    03:53 PM | 5 AUG 2024
    -8.4 (-5.31%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    310.15
    03:58 PM | 5 AUG 2024
    -20 (-6.06%)

    Tata Motors

    1,016.65
    03:59 PM | 5 AUG 2024
    -80.25 (-7.32%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Glenmark Life Sciences

    934.45
    03:48 PM | 5 AUG 2024
    54.65 (6.21%)

    Cera Sanitaryware

    9,436.35
    03:46 PM | 5 AUG 2024
    510.9 (5.72%)

    JSW Infrastructure

    349.50
    03:29 PM | 25 JUL 2024
    11 (3.25%)

    Dr. Lal Pathlabs

    3,162.35
    03:29 PM | 5 AUG 2024
    68.1 (2.2%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,093.000.00
      Chennai
      71,932.000.00
      Delhi
      71,023.000.00
      Kolkata
      71,583.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue