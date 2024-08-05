It happened during a live TV debate as debates over Telugu actor Raj Tarun and his alleged former girlfriend Lavanya Tripathi escalated significantly.

The altercation happened on Zee Telugu News, where Lavanya, also an actor in the Telugu movie industry, challenged Raj Tarun’s friend Shekar Basha. As Basha continued to support Tarun, Lavanya threw her sandal at him.

Even seconds before the incident, everything seemed calm and composed. Lavanya was checking her mobile phone while Basha was adjusting his mic. Shekar Basha is a well-known radio jockey (RJ) for 92.7 BIG FM Hyderabad. He has also ventured into acting and directing movies.

The LIVE TV confrontation quickly gained attention online. In the viral video, Lavanya took off her sandal and threw it at Basha while he was speaking to the anchor. Her action shocked the people present on the panel. Basha stood up and moved toward Lavanya. He pushed her and apparently asked her to hit him again.

Lavanya claims she had been in a secret marriage with Raj Tarun for ten years. She has accused the actor of cheating on her with another actress.

She filed a police complaint claiming that Raj Tarun distanced himself from her after starting a new relationship and failed to support her during her tuberculosis diagnosis and when she was arrested in a drug case and spent 45 days in police custody.

Lavanya’s allegations against Raj Tarun “I am in a relationship with Raj Tarun Nidumuru since 2012. In the year 2013, we started staying together in the same house for almost 11 years. We were so physically and emotionally connected and so happy," says Lavanya’s complaint. A copy of the same was shared with the press.

“Meanwhile, I got to know Raj is having illegal affairs with Malvi Malhotra (actress). After Raj and Malvi, they started shooting "Tiragabadara Saami". Raj started their affairs frequently. Raj is going to Mumbai to meet her, and Malvi is coming to Hyderabad and staying with Santo Mohan Veersanki (director's) house with Raj, and they both started traveling to Goa, Chennai, Pondicherry," she added.

"After I got to know everything, I started questioning them. That's when everything has started," Lavanya wrote.