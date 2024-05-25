Viral video: Thieves use bike to steal goods from moving truck, netizens draw Dhoom parallel
After throwing the stolen goods on the road, the thieves use some perilous stunts to sit back on the moving bike, and the truck driver has no idea what happened
We all have been great fans of the Dhoom series of movies in Indian cinema, where the thieves use incredible action to steal valuable objects while the police choose brave methods to chase them away. Well, the real-life version of the same is equally exciting, as a video is doing rounds on social media showing bike-borne thieves stealing goods from a moving truck.