Boy compels flower-selling mother to buy iPhone after 3-day hunger strike, netizens say, ‘chappal kutai was missing’

A video shows a mother buying an iPhone for her son after he staged a three-day hunger strike. She supports her family by selling flowers. Users expressed sadness and concern over the situation.

Livemint
Published19 Aug 2024, 08:16 AM IST
A screengrab from the viral video.
A screengrab from the viral video.

A video has surfaced showing a mother compelled to purchase an iPhone for her son after he staged a three-day hunger strike to demand the iPhone.

The footage, circulating on X shows the woman's hardship as she struggles to meet her son's demands. She supports her family by selling flowers outside a temple. 

 

The video has prompted a strong response from users, many of whom have expressed their sadness and concern over the situation.

Also Read: Banknotes featuring King Charles fetch 10 crore at auction, 11 times its face value

A netizen reacted, “Shameful!!! Mom should have hit him with slippers instead of money and let him starve. These selfish buggers will not hesitate to sell their own parents for their greed.”

"He would have killed that mother if the money wasn't given. Indians are played by the consumer brands with emotions to buy their product at any cost. They are sold with false beliefs & expectations & they bring some unseen value in society if their product is used," wrote another user.

Also Read: ‘Most horrific 48 hours of my life’: Bengaluru man claims movers stole valuables worth over 8 lakh

"Look at the grief on her face, thats here lifes work he is holding it like it was some kind of fastfood. he would probably hit her back thats what i can say," said a user.

"Root cause of unemployment is such mindset. Needs a proper pasting," said a user. Another said, “Chappal kutai was missing.”

A user said, “I cried seeing the condition of his mother. Imagine, today he is asking for an iPhone in poverty, tomorrow he will ask for marijuana and alcohol and will even beat his old mother. It is better to be childless than to have such worthless children; at the age when one has to serve his parents, this monster is imposing debt on his mother.”

Also Read: ‘India, you know how to treat your ladies right’: Russian Instagram influencer says after travelling in Mumbai train

Another expressed concern, saying, “Mobiles are destroying the “Z” generation. This is beyond now parental control. Govt. Should frame laws? Children are the future of any civilisation, and we should show them the path. It’s more than drug addiction.”

At the time of writing, the post has garnered 10,000 likes, 644,000 impressions, 764 comments, and 2,800 reposts.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:19 Aug 2024, 08:16 AM IST
HomeNewsTrendsBoy compels flower-selling mother to buy iPhone after 3-day hunger strike, netizens say, ‘chappal kutai was missing’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    149.55
    03:59 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    3.35 (2.29%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    329.60
    03:58 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    1.15 (0.35%)

    GAIL India

    232.50
    03:53 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    5.8 (2.56%)

    ITC

    502.55
    03:56 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    10.65 (2.17%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Zensar Technologies

    797.90
    03:45 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    55.95 (7.54%)

    Piramal Enterprises

    946.85
    03:43 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    65.5 (7.43%)

    Nippon Life

    686.55
    03:57 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    47.2 (7.38%)

    PB Fintech

    1,687.25
    03:29 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    113.75 (7.23%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,945.000.00
      Chennai
      71,804.000.00
      Delhi
      72,369.000.00
      Kolkata
      71,945.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue