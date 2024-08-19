A video shows a mother buying an iPhone for her son after he staged a three-day hunger strike. She supports her family by selling flowers. Users expressed sadness and concern over the situation.

A video has surfaced showing a mother compelled to purchase an iPhone for her son after he staged a three-day hunger strike to demand the iPhone. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The footage, circulating on X shows the woman's hardship as she struggles to meet her son's demands. She supports her family by selling flowers outside a temple.

The video has prompted a strong response from users, many of whom have expressed their sadness and concern over the situation.

A netizen reacted, “Shameful!!! Mom should have hit him with slippers instead of money and let him starve. These selfish buggers will not hesitate to sell their own parents for their greed." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"He would have killed that mother if the money wasn't given. Indians are played by the consumer brands with emotions to buy their product at any cost. They are sold with false beliefs & expectations & they bring some unseen value in society if their product is used," wrote another user.

"Look at the grief on her face, thats here lifes work he is holding it like it was some kind of fastfood. he would probably hit her back thats what i can say," said a user. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Root cause of unemployment is such mindset. Needs a proper pasting," said a user. Another said, “Chappal kutai was missing."

A user said, “I cried seeing the condition of his mother. Imagine, today he is asking for an iPhone in poverty, tomorrow he will ask for marijuana and alcohol and will even beat his old mother. It is better to be childless than to have such worthless children; at the age when one has to serve his parents, this monster is imposing debt on his mother."

Another expressed concern, saying, “Mobiles are destroying the “Z" generation. This is beyond now parental control. Govt. Should frame laws? Children are the future of any civilisation, and we should show them the path. It’s more than drug addiction."