Veteran singer Udit Narayan is facing criticism online after kissing several female fans during a recent live performance. In videos circulating on social media, Udit was performing Tip Tip Barsa Paani when a group of female fans gathered near the stage for selfies.

One fan first kissed him on the cheek, to which Udit responded by kissing her on the lips. The incident has sparked a wave of backlash, with many expressing disapproval on social media.

Internet reacts A user said, “Agar AI generated nahi he then dude just destroyed his whole legacy...although iska purana case bhi he.”

Even those females were enjoying, having no signs of regret on their faces, then Udit is to be blamed.

Another one said, “Ayeinnn, my brain is not braininggg😶‍🌫️”

A user added, “The last one? She came near him probably after seeing what was happening and went for a kiss on his cheeks…" Another added, “Women are coming voluntarily."

Another added, “He’s definitely a weirdo for kissing random people but these ladies are also going consensually so what can we do really? I don’t understand this level or fan behaviour from people."

Udit Narayan has yet to comment on the incident. It remains unclear whether the female fans were bothered by the moment, but the woman who received the kiss on the lips appeared surprised at the time.