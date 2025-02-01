Viral video: Udit Narayan kisses female fan on lips during live show; netizens say, ‘papa kehte hai bada naam karega’

Udit Narayan's recent live performance took an unexpected turn when he kissed a female fan on the lips, igniting a wave of criticism online. While some fans enjoyed the moment, others questioned the appropriateness of the act. Dive in to explore the reactions and implications of this incident.

Updated1 Feb 2025, 10:03 AM IST
Nagpur, Jan 24 (ANI): Bollywood playback singer Udit Narayan performs during the Ramtek Tourism and Cultural Festival, in Nagpur on Thursday. (ANI Photo) (Chandrakant Paddhane)

Veteran singer Udit Narayan is facing criticism online after kissing several female fans during a recent live performance. In videos circulating on social media, Udit was performing Tip Tip Barsa Paani when a group of female fans gathered near the stage for selfies.

One fan first kissed him on the cheek, to which Udit responded by kissing her on the lips. The incident has sparked a wave of backlash, with many expressing disapproval on social media.

Watch the viral video here:

Internet reacts

A user said, “Agar AI generated nahi he then dude just destroyed his whole legacy...although iska purana case bhi he.”

Another one said, "Even those females were enjoying,having no signs of regret on their faces,them Udit os to be blamed"

Even those females were enjoying, having no signs of regret on their faces, then Udit is to be blamed.

Another one said, “Ayeinnn, my brain is not braininggg😶‍🌫️”

A user added, “The last one? She came near him probably after seeing what was happening and went for a kiss on his cheeks…" Another added, “Women are coming voluntarily."

Another added, “He’s definitely a weirdo for kissing random people but these ladies are also going consensually so what can we do really? I don’t understand this level or fan behaviour from people."

Udit Narayan has yet to comment on the incident. It remains unclear whether the female fans were bothered by the moment, but the woman who received the kiss on the lips appeared surprised at the time.

While the singer is receiving some support, the majority of netizens have expressed that he should have refrained from kissing anyone entirely, highlighting concerns over personal boundaries and appropriateness during public performances.

Key Takeaways
  • Celebrity interactions with fans can lead to mixed public reactions.
  • The boundaries of personal space and consent in live performances are often blurred.
  • Social media plays a significant role in shaping public perception of celebrity behavior.
First Published:1 Feb 2025, 10:03 AM IST
