Viral Video: Unusual footage of ’seven suns’ in China sky leave netizens stunned, ‘just a beginner VFX’

  • Viral Video: A viral video from Chengdu, China, shows seven suns in the sky, intriguing social media users.

Updated24 Aug 2024, 01:08 PM IST
A video showing seven suns in the sky recently went viral on social media
A video showing seven suns in the sky recently went viral on social media

A video showing seven suns in the sky recently went viral on social media. The unusual footage was recorded in Chengdu, Sichuan, South-West China, and depicted seven "suns" appearing in a row. According to various media reports, the video was captured by a woman named Ms. Wang from the 11th floor of a hospital in Chengdu on August 18.

Reports have revealed that the stunning celestial display in the video was not any cosmic phenomenon but an optical illusion. The effect was created by light refracting through each pane of glass in a layered hospital window.

 

Social media users were amazed by the viral video, with some questioning its authenticity and wondering if graphics artists were involved. Reactions varied, with some calling the video fake and others suggesting that if the phenomenon were real, there would be more footage available. 

One user said, “How much China paid for graphics artists”, while another called it “very unique”

Some other user called the video just a VFX, he wrote, “If this incident happened in the sky then why is only one video available on internet. Are mobile phones and cameras banned in that city? This is just a beginner VFX student’s video project.”

“So, looks like fake. All suns have the same marks,” some other user remarked.

One user said, “Nature can be scary”

“No way in hell that's real,” some other said.

“Must be VERY RARE, it never happened,” a user commented.

“China has 1.425 million people and only one cell phone could record such a "phenomenon". What a poorly told lie!”

One user joked, “Maybe the sun is trying to burn China”

Another added, “That's what unfettered pollution looks like.”

“In other words, horrendous Chinese air pollution is bad enough to create optical distortions and shadows of the sun,” a user added.

 

 

First Published:24 Aug 2024, 01:08 PM IST
Viral Video: Unusual footage of 'seven suns' in China sky leave netizens stunned, 'just a beginner VFX'

