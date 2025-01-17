Viral video: A man in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, clung to the bonnet of a moving car after spotting his wife with another man. The man who was driving the vehicle refused to stop.

The incident, which occurred in the Kathghar police station area recently, was captured on video and has since gone viral on social media.

The viral video shows a white Hyundai Aura car speeding along a busy road as the man, identified as Sameer, hangs on to the bonnet. There are some scary moments, as his feet are seen dangerously close to the ground, but the driver at the wheel does not stop and barely slows down.

According to police, Sameer saw his wife, Gulbano, in the car with another man, Mahir, who was driving the vehicle. Although Sameer threw himself onto the car bonnet in an attempt to stop it, Mahir started driving, forcing Sameer to cling to the bonnet.

According to a report by Times Now, Sameer and Gulbano had recently started living separately.

After the incident, Sameer filed a complaint with the police, leading to Mahir's detention. SP City Kumar Ranvijay Singh stated that Sameer filed a complaint, leading to Mahir's detention.

Incidents involving disputes over relationships are not uncommon. In a similar case earlier this year, a man in Bengaluru killed his roommate following a fight over a woman they both loved.

Netizens react to viral video The viral video has sparked widespread reactions online, with many netizens sharing their thoughts. Some users found humour in the situation, joking that Sameer appeared to be “chilling on the car bonnet,” while others speculated whether the event was staged.

An X-tian commented, "Bro, this is INSANE. Who does that over a petty argument? This is why we can't have nice things. UP roads be wild [sic]."