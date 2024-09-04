Viral Video: UP police officer slaps journalist for asking why no nameplate | Watch

A TV journalist was slapped by a UP police officer while questioning the absence of a nameplate. The incident, captured on video, sparked outrage on social media, leading to calls for an investigation and accountability from the police.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated4 Sep 2024, 12:01 PM IST
Viral Video: UP police officer slaps journalist for asking why no nameplate | Watch
Viral Video: UP police officer slaps journalist for asking why no nameplate | Watch(Screengrab from X/@Vishuraghav9)

A TV journalist has claimed to have been slapped by a UP police officer when he inquired about another cop's missing nameplate. The include has apparently been captured on camera.

“When I asked the officer about the name plate, I got a hard slap on my ear, the case is from Sureri police station area of ​​Jaunpur (sic),” posted TV journalist Vishu Raghav.

The video begins with a police officer being questioned about not wearing a nameplate. The office is asked if he has the right to wear one. The officer responds, stating that he has the right to wear one.

The man behind the camera insists, asking why the officer isn't displaying his nameplate and expressing doubts about trusting him without it.

The camera then shows another officer who is wearing a nameplate. The officer tells the man to check his nameplate instead. The man again asks why the first officer isn't doing the same and demands an explanation. At this point, the officer slaps the man and verbally abuses him.

When Raghav shared the video on his X (formerly Twitter) account, it received over 50,000 views and 1,500 likes. However, LiveMint could not independently verify the video's authenticity.

“Taking cognizance of the matter, Superintendent of Police Jaunpur has handed over the investigation of the case to the Deputy Superintendent of Police. After investigation, necessary legal action will be taken on the basis of the investigation report.” Jaunpur Police responded.

Netizens react

Many social media users responded to the video, slamming the police officer for slapping a journalist.

“After watching this video, it feels like UP Police has now turned into goons,” wrote one user while another wrote, “Journalists are being crushed so that no one dares to ask questions.”

“Nobody shows tolerance these days,” posted another user.

“All journalist brothers should come together and demand a fair investigation of this case and this slapping policeman should be suspended and apologize to the victim journalist, whether for this they have to go to Jaunpur SP office or Varanasi ADG zone or to the Chief Minister of the state, as far as possible, long live journalist unity,” wrote another journalist.

First Published:4 Sep 2024, 12:01 PM IST
