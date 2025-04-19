Viral Video: Urvashi Rautela temple in Uttarakhand; netizens react to actress’ claim, ‘Maut aa jaye par…’

Urvashi Rautela has grabbed headlines again, this time for her claims about having a temple named after her in Uttarakhand. The Bollywood actress, while speaking to YouTube Siddharth Kannan, has claimed that there is a temple near Badrinath that is dedicated to her.

People go there and offer their prayers while bowing before her, she goes on to say. The claim has started an outrage online.

“When you go to visit the Badrinath temple, there’s another temple beside it,” she says.

“I’ve recently debuted with Chiranjeevi, then worked with Pawan Kalyan, and then with Nandamuri Balakrishna. Since there are temples dedicated to them in South India, I want the same for me,” Urvashi adds.

In the video, the host repeatedly asks her if that is true. He asks if her fans go there to take her blessings. Urvashi Rautela laughs, apparently at the naivety of the question, and says that’s what temples are for.

“Bro gave her 50 chances to correct and check herself,” wrote one Twitter (now X) user who shared a clip of the now-viral video.

“If Rohan Gavaskar had gotten this many chances, he would’ve broken Sachin’s records by now,” quipped another user.

One user wrote, “This girl doesn't live in delulu (delusion). Delulu lives in her.”

“Maut aa jaye par itna confidence kabhi na aye (Let death come, but may I never get that kind of overconfidence.),” came from another.

Urvashi Temple in Uttarakhand: Is it true? Yes, there is definitely an Urvashi Temple in Uttarakhand. It is situated in the Bamni village in the Chamoli district near Badrinath. However, it is in no way related to Urvashi Rautela.

It is a rare temple dedicated to Goddess Urvashi. She was born from Lord Vishnu’s thigh to show Indra that his penance was pure.