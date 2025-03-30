Viral video: US woman demands ‘justice’ for Chandramukhi in Shah Rukh Khan’s Devdas; netizens react

An American woman is going viral for her unhinged review of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Devdas, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai and Madhuri Dixit in lead roles.

The woman, Katie Cole, demanded justice for Chandramukhi, played by Madhuri Dixit, and said she “deserved better”.

She captioned her Instagram post: “…and Chandramukhi lived HAPPILY EVER AFTER.”

“Justice for my girl Chandramukhi, because what do you mean to tell me -- she is everything; she's beautiful, she's talented, she's a businesswoman, she is building her own empire, and then waiting around for this guy,” she said in the viral Instagram reel.

Katie also tore into Shah Rukh Khan's character Devdas and said he constantly talked about his ex-girlfriend Paro, after messing up the relationship with her himself.

What happens in Devdas? Devdas, a wealthy young man, falls in love with his childhood friend Paro, but societal differences and his family's disapproval keep them apart. Heartbroken, Paro is married off to an older aristocrat, while Devdas spirals into self-destruction through alcohol and the companionship of courtesan Chandramukhi.

Despite Chandramukhi’s genuine love, Devdas remains lost in Paro’s memory. As his health deteriorates, he journeys to see Paro one last time but dies outside her mansion before she can reach him.

Here's how netizens reacted: The Indian lot on social media loved Katie's review, as her viral video amassed 256k views in just two days. Netizens claimed that she was “spilling facts” and suggested that she watched Anurag Kashyap's Dev D instead for a fresher perspective on Devdas.

“Our girl Chandramukhi went through a situationship before it was a thing,” a social media user said.

Some netizens claimed that the late 90s era was that of “toxic men”.

“It's 1990s toxic romantic Bollywood revolving around men,” a user said.

“Boys and their obsession with their stuck with his ex('s memory),” another added.

“Seeing a white lady randomly get hyped up over our girl Chandramukhi is everything I needed today, thanks,” said a user, while suggesting she watch Dev D.

“Higly recommend watching Dev D, a more modern take on Devdas. Paro and Chandramukhi both tell Dev to f**k off at various points,” another user said.

However, a social media user shared a “fun anecdote” about the original novel Devas and said, “The author of the novel, Sharat Chandra Chattopadhyay, hated the novel himself.”