When Kristen Fischer moved from the US to India, she encountered a shocking dinner party tradition: socializing before eating. Her viral video captures the cultural nuances that highlight the differences in mealtime etiquette and communication styles between the two nations.

Cultural differences not only reflect the diverse practices, beliefs, and values that distinguish societies but also influence everything from communication styles and traditions to social norms and attitudes.

One such “cultural adjustment" moment for Instagrammer Kristen Fischer, who moved to India from the US in 2021, has been adapting to India’s unique dinner party etiquette.

In a viral Instagram video, Kristen shared her surprise at how the meal at Indian dinner parties is always served after everyone has socialised, unlike in America, where conversation happens after the meal.

“I am used to being served food right away when coming to someone's home for dinner. I am always sitting there hungry and wondering when food will be served every time," she said.

“In India, the conversation is before the meal, and in America, the conversation is after the meal," she highlighted.

"This was, and still is, the hardest cultural difference for me coming to India," Kristen remarked.

‘Imagine my surprise…’ “Imagine my surprise when people don't show up on time and don't want to eat right away like I am used to," she said while sharing an instance from when she had invited people to her house for dinner.

“I am used to having food hot and ready for when guests arrive," she said.

Kristen, who hasn't been able to adjust to this one thing in India, asked, "How do you serve guests hours after they arrive? Wouldn't the food be cold? Or I would have to be in the kitchen making the food the whole time and not enjoying being with my guests."

‘It is late and I need to go to bed’ Sharing another anecdote from her dinner saga, the Intsgramer said she had to fix herself a sandwich because she had returned home hungry from a dinner party where the meal wasn't served even at 11 PM.

“I have been at friend's homes multiple times and left after 11 pm and they still have not served dinner. They are asking why I am leaving so early, dinner hasn't even been served yet. And I am thinking to myself, it is late and I need to go to bed," she shared.

"I have left a dinner party without being served dinner, gone home to make a sandwich to eat, so I can have some dinner, and go to bed," she added.