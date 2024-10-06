Viral Video: Vada Pav seller claims to earn ₹2.8 lakh a month; netizens react, ‘Bro is motivating me to…’

A viral video by vlogger Sarthak Sachdeva reveals a Mumbai street vendor's earnings, totalling 2.8 lakh monthly from selling Vada Pav. The video, viewed nearly 40 million times, sparked discussions on income comparisons with white-collar jobs.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated6 Oct 2024, 01:46 PM IST
Viral Video: Vada Pav seller claims to earn <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.8 lakh a month; netizens react, ‘Bro is motivating me to…’
Viral Video: Vada Pav seller claims to earn ₹2.8 lakh a month; netizens react, ‘Bro is motivating me to…’(Pexels)

A vlogger's viral video has surprised the Internet by revealing how much a Mumbai street vendor earns from selling Vada Pav. Instagram influencer Sarthak Sachdeva spent a day working at a local Vada Pav cart and shared the results in a video that has garnered nearly 40 million views.

In the video, Sachdeva documented his day learning about the vendor's business, preparing Vada Pav, and interacting with customers. By mid-morning, they had sold around 200 Vada Pavs, highlighting the high demand.

Also Read | Viral Video: TikTok star’s last moments captured on camera; netizens react

By the end of the day, they had sold a total of 622 Vada Pavs. With each Vada Pav priced at 15, the day's earnings totalled 9,300.

When Sachdeva calculated the vendor's income for a full month, it amounted to 2.8 lakh. After covering expenses, the vendor had a net income of approximately 2 lakh per month, or 24 lakh annually.

Also Read | Viral Video: Mukesh Ambani looks for missing ‘damaad’ during photo session

The video sparked reactions across the Internet. Sachdeva asked viewers to share the video with their friends with white-collar jobs and ask if they would manage to earn that much from their salary. Many viewers expressed disbelief.

“Every school should have activities like this for the students. Where the do such jobs with guidance. Things you learn from such practical experience is beyond what money can buy,” wrote one user.

Another user wrote, “Bro is motivating me to leave my job and start a thela….”

Also Read | Viral video: KFC staffers, customer exchange blows in Kerala; netizens react

“It's seems all easy money! But the hardwork that goes behind is unimaginable! There are lot of things that you need to take care of with consistency and authentic taste,” came from another.

“Nirmala Tai wants to know your location,” joked another.

Average salaries in India

As per Indeed, engineers in India earn 49,326 per month on an average. On an average, an SAP consultant earns 63,580 monthly. A software developer earns 51,515 in a month on an average.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:6 Oct 2024, 01:46 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsViral Video: Vada Pav seller claims to earn ₹2.8 lakh a month; netizens react, ‘Bro is motivating me to…’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Axis Bank share price

    1,181.30
    03:29 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    5.85 (0.5%)

    Tata Steel share price

    166.75
    03:56 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    -0.2 (-0.12%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price

    295.20
    03:58 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    3.1 (1.06%)

    Tata Motors share price

    930.70
    03:56 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    4.7 (0.51%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Mahindra & Mahindra Financial share price

    301.65
    03:29 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    -20.5 (-6.36%)

    Kfin Technologies share price

    1,015.00
    03:29 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    -63.85 (-5.92%)

    Godrej Properties share price

    2,897.70
    03:57 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    -170.55 (-5.56%)

    Adani Energy Solutions share price

    963.45
    03:58 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    -52.75 (-5.19%)
    More from Top Losers

    VIP Industries share price

    563.85
    03:57 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    40.8 (7.8%)

    Oil India share price

    572.25
    03:59 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    33.4 (6.2%)

    JK Paper share price

    489.95
    03:43 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    27.1 (5.86%)

    Home First Finance Company India share price

    1,245.35
    03:40 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    63.15 (5.34%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,685.00-10.00
      Chennai
      77,691.00-10.00
      Delhi
      77,843.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      77,695.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.