Business News/ News / Trends/  Viral Video: Vada Pav seller claims to earn 2.8 lakh a month; netizens react, ‘Bro is motivating me to…’

Viral Video: Vada Pav seller claims to earn ₹2.8 lakh a month; netizens react, ‘Bro is motivating me to…’

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

A viral video by vlogger Sarthak Sachdeva reveals a Mumbai street vendor's earnings, totalling 2.8 lakh monthly from selling Vada Pav. The video, viewed nearly 40 million times, sparked discussions on income comparisons with white-collar jobs.

Viral Video: Vada Pav seller claims to earn 2.8 lakh a month; netizens react, ‘Bro is motivating me to…’

A vlogger's viral video has surprised the Internet by revealing how much a Mumbai street vendor earns from selling Vada Pav. Instagram influencer Sarthak Sachdeva spent a day working at a local Vada Pav cart and shared the results in a video that has garnered nearly 40 million views.

In the video, Sachdeva documented his day learning about the vendor's business, preparing Vada Pav, and interacting with customers. By mid-morning, they had sold around 200 Vada Pavs, highlighting the high demand.

By the end of the day, they had sold a total of 622 Vada Pavs. With each Vada Pav priced at 15, the day's earnings totalled 9,300.

When Sachdeva calculated the vendor's income for a full month, it amounted to 2.8 lakh. After covering expenses, the vendor had a net income of approximately 2 lakh per month, or 24 lakh annually.

The video sparked reactions across the Internet. Sachdeva asked viewers to share the video with their friends with white-collar jobs and ask if they would manage to earn that much from their salary. Many viewers expressed disbelief.

“Every school should have activities like this for the students. Where the do such jobs with guidance. Things you learn from such practical experience is beyond what money can buy," wrote one user.

Another user wrote, “Bro is motivating me to leave my job and start a thela…."

“It's seems all easy money! But the hardwork that goes behind is unimaginable! There are lot of things that you need to take care of with consistency and authentic taste," came from another.

“Nirmala Tai wants to know your location," joked another.

Average salaries in India

As per Indeed, engineers in India earn 49,326 per month on an average. On an average, an SAP consultant earns 63,580 monthly. A software developer earns 51,515 in a month on an average.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak, spinning the digital news scene since 2012, crafts trendy articles for LiveMint.
