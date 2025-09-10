Viral video: Vlogger meets with accident on camera; social media gets divided, ‘License should be suspended’

An X (formerly Twitter) user shared a post describing a disturbing incident in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra. According to the user, a vlogger was riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle while talking about the difficulties of sourcing parts for imported bikes. Suddenly, another rider appeared out of nowhere and crashed into him.

“Ideally, the licence of the other guy should be cancelled for being so careless and for his lack of awareness. But it won't happen in India,” the user wrote while sharing the viral video.

“You just never know when you will have an accident in India. Govt should start implementing traffic rules strictly. If they don't, then nothing will change,” the user added.

However, social media users were divided. Some blamed the road conditions and traffic awareness in India.

“All the idiots blaming him for speeding, look at the speed, 27kmph. Only the other guy is to blame,” commented a user.

One user posted, “Indian roads are like mystery boxes—you never know what’s going to jump out next.”

“Common sight across Maharashtra, two-wheelers crossing without a thought. They've outsourced their safety to other road users,” posted another.

“Yes. In India, you have to keep your eyes, ears, mouth, brain, hands, legs, and everything open while driving. " An accident is just a second away from you,” posted one user.

Other users blamed the vlogger for not focusing on the road while riding the bike.

“As per the rule, this vlogger will be charged too, as he is making videos while driving, which is prohibited under the law; moreover, he is driving with one hand at a time, which comes under performing dangerous stunts, and hence a punishable offence,” wrote one user.

“Further, insurance company will deny the claim as well, this is for awareness of drivers always follow all the rules just one mistake and you are ripped off all the covers,” the user added.

“All are gone case in this video. The driver is making vlog, should concentrate on road…All are stupid here. Even the ones who constructed this road or turn of PWD are stupid, it will happen again here,” came from another.

Another user wrote, “Camera guy’s license should be suspended as well. At the time of accident, he was not focusing on road, he was talking.”

Kerala High Court ruling In June 2024, the Kerala High Court asked the Motor Vehicles Department enforcement officers to collect videos of highly-modified or altered vehicles uploaded by registered owners or vloggers on platforms like YouTube.