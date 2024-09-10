Viral Video| Want to try ‘Gulab ke pakode’ this monsoon? Netizens react to vendor’s bizarre recipe: ‘Diljala pakode ki…’

A viral video of a street food vendor selling Gulab ke pakode has left netizens in disgust. 

Published10 Sep 2024, 12:30 PM IST
Screenshot of the viral video of street vendor selling Rose pakode
Screenshot of the viral video of street vendor selling Rose pakode

When it comes to cooking, people are using their innovation in the worst possible way, and the internet is traumatised with videos of bizarre food recipes, be it gulab jamun dosa, Maggi golgappe, or Pepsi Momos. A viral video of another bizarre recipe of “Rose Pakoda” has left the netizens in disgust.

Instagram account Blessedindianfoodie recently shared a video of a street vendor frying Rose pakoda, aka Gulabh pakoda, and selling it to customers. So far, the video has received nearly 12 lakh likes and thousands of comments. Most social media users expressed their disgust over the bizarre food recipe and even flagged the concern of using rose petals in cooking in this way. Many called it another level of bizarre cooking .

The viral video begins with the vendor holding a bunch of roses. Later, he cuts the extra part of the flowers and rinses them in water before using them for cooking. In the next step, he prepares the paste used for the dish with gram flour and other spices. After preparing the paste, the vendor coats all the rose flowers in the besan paste and fries them to prepare ‘Gulab pakoda’.

Many users shared their humorous take on the recipe and called it a surefire hit among couples and on occasions like Valentine's Day.

Internet reaction to viral Gulab ke pakode recipe

“Lay... Bana diye tere pyaar k Pakoday,” an Instagram user commented on the video.

Another user flagged concern of using flower petals grown by using extensive insecticides and pesticides for cooking and wrote, “These roses are cultivated for decoration purpose using heavy insecticides and pesticides. One should not even try to take the fragrance (which is also not there) let alone eating this. There are many varieties of rose and this one (dutch rose) is just for bouquets.”

“roj pkode X. rose pkode [sic]” read another comment.

“Pyar ke pakode [sic]”

“Ab Bas Zeher ka soup dekhna reh gaya [sic]”

“Bhaiya ki rose ne rose day par rose nahi liya tha”

“Diljala pakode ki dukan”

“We are chasing china from other lane”

“Dear God Pls destroy this world immediately”

“Time to leave earth”

“Soon they will introduce wood pakora [sic]”

“If you propose someone by rose and he/she rejected you than don't waste the rose ,do this [sic]”

“Gulab dila do X gulab khila do [sic]”

First Published:10 Sep 2024, 12:30 PM IST
    Trending In Market

