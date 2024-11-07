Viral Video: Watch ‘leftist’ meltdowns after Donald Trump’s victory in 2024 US Election, ‘If you voted for that man…’

Following Donald Trump's victory in the 2024 US Election, many pro-Kamala Harris voters expressed their frustration, resulting in viral videos of emotional reactions. Alex Jones shared these clips, which have garnered millions of views, highlighting contrasting voter demographics and sentiments.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated7 Nov 2024, 01:23 PM IST
Viral Video: Watch ‘leftist’ meltdowns after Donald Trump’s victory in 2024 US Election, ‘If you voted for that man…’
Viral Video: Watch 'leftist' meltdowns after Donald Trump's victory in 2024 US Election, 'If you voted for that man…'

“If you voted for that man…if you voted for anybody other than Kamala…and you live in one of the states that was close…or, if you didn’t vote, f**k you!” says a US voter who clearly did not take Donald Trump’s win at the 2024 US Election well.

“I’m done! I’m done! I’m done!” screams another pro-Kamala Harris voter after her defeat.

Also Read | Donald Trump ‘my president’: Orry reveals US citizenship, netizens react

Many are seen crying hysterically after the US election results went in Trump’s favour. A compilation of such meltdown videos have gained huge popularity on X (formerly Twitter).

Alex Jones, a far-right radio show host with 3 million followers on the social media platform, shared the video while using the caption: “Best of Leftist Trump Victory Meltdowns”. Nearly 34 million people have viewed the video, and it shows no signs of slowing down.

“I bet none of these girls pay their own bills. They probably get to sit home all day being keyboard warriors while mommy and daddy take care of all their needs. They’re in a bubble insulated from real life issues,” commented one user.

“I wonder what they all have in common? My guess is they all donated money,” commented another on the viral video.

“All of those adult children chose to film themselves having a ‘breakdown’. That tells you all you need to know,” came from another.

Also Read | 2024 US Elections: Will Indian H1-B spouses be affected by Trump 2.0’s policy?

“These adults - who are mostly gen Z - are like this because they were growing up with “no competition sports” everyone wins, we all get a medal, we all get a trophy. Well, sorry, life doesn’t work that way. Yes, we MAGA supporters are celebrating. And if the tables were turned, you would be celebrating the Harris triumph. So, suck it up and be adults,” wrote one user.

Who voted for Trump?

Racial and gender demographics influenced voting preferences in the 2024 US election. Black voters strongly favoured Harris (86%) while Trump received 12%. Among Hispanic/Latino voters, Harris led with 53% over Trump’s 45%.

Also Read | Donald Trump can’t be US President without Kamala Harris’ approval — here’s why

Asian voters supported Harris at 56%, with Trump at 38%. White voters, however, largely backed Trump (55%), with 43% for Harris. Gender differences showed male voters preferred Trump (54%), whereas female voters leaned towards Harris (54%).

Business News

MoreLess
First Published:7 Nov 2024, 01:23 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsViral Video: Watch ‘leftist’ meltdowns after Donald Trump’s victory in 2024 US Election, ‘If you voted for that man…’

      Popular in News

