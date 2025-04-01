Viral video: Wife’s Instagram Reel halts traffic, lands Chandigarh cop in trouble; netizens ask ‘what is this addiction’

A Chandigarh cop was suspended because his wife's viral Instagram Reel disrupted traffic and sparked controversy on a busy road in the middle of the day.

Senior Constable Ajay Kundu’s wife, Jyoti, was reportedly dancing to a Haryanvi song for the Reel near the zebra crossing at Sector 20's Gurdwara Chowk. The video was shot by her sister-in-law Pooja.

According to the head constable of police station-34, Jasbir Singh, Jyoti's actions disrupted the traffic flow and posed potential safety hazards, including the risk of accidents.

Also Read | Instagram reel gone wrong: Fake murder scene sparks panic in Karnataka

Here's what happened: According to a Hindustan Times report, an informant approached the police in Sector 33 and said two women were so engrossed in making a video that they ignored traffic and passers-by, putting their own lives and those of others at risk.

The informant also noted that the women disrupted the flow of traffic, increasing the likelihood of an accident.

A police team then reviewed CCTV footage, which confirmed the claims. The footage showed a woman dancing on the road while another woman filmed the act.

The recording also indicated that traffic had come to a standstill due to their actions, resulting in the FIR.

Also Read | Viral video: UP man falls off moving train filming an Instagram Reel gone wrong

Watch the video here:

Why was Ajay Kundu suspended? According to media reports citing police investigation, the viral video was uploaded from Constable Ajay Kundu's Instagram account.

The suspension came amid revelations of serious shortcomings in the officer's conduct, who is a resident of the Police Colony in Chandigarh Sector-20.

Under what sections has Ajay Kundu's wife been booked? The women were booked under Sections 125, 292 and 3(5) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for obstructing traffic and endangering public safety.

Jyoti and Pooja were summoned for questioning and later released on bail.

In her defence, Jyoti said they shot the video when the signal was red and vehicles were not moving.

How did social media users react to the video and Ajay Kundu's suspension? While the viral reel was criticised, the suspension of Constable Ajay Kundu sparked mixed reactions. Social media users argued that the constable should not be held accountable for his wife's actions and claimed that the suspension was an overreaction.

“What is this addiction of making reels, seems people need to engage in some more work,” a user said.

“Suspend is the wrong decision, She did nothing except entertain,” claimed another user.

A user said, “I don't see traffic is being jammed by this reel, but traffic constable and his wife should not think they are above everything.”